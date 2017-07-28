Samuel missed Friday's practice while dealing with a hamstring injury, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.

Samuel, Carolina's second-round pick, is anticipated to compete for the team's slot receiver position during training camp. Thanks to a hamstring issue, however, the rookie missed out on reps Friday. At the moment, the extent of Samuel's ailment is unknown, but his visit with the Panthers' medical staff should help clarify his situation before long.

