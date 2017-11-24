Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Headed for IR after surgery
Samuel (ankle) had surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the surgery went well, but he also admitted that Samuel is facing a lengthy rehabilitation process. The second-round pick was hampered by some minor injuries even before he tore ankle ligaments, mostly working in a part-time role and ultimately finishing his rookie season with only 15 catches for 115 yards on 26 targets and four carries for 64 yards in nine games. While this obviously isn't the start he expected, Samuel doesn't turn 22 until August and should at least have a shot to be ready for the start of training camp next year.
