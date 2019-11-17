Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Held in check by Falcons secondary

Samuel caught four of seven targets for 25 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 loss to Atlanta.

When it comes to Samuel's value, the equation for verifying whether he was a worthwhile start in a given week boils down to whether or not he got into the end zone. In four contests this season in which Samuel has scored a touchdown, he has accounted for four receptions and 55.5 yards per game. In six outings without a score, however, he's been held to just 3.7 receptions and 40.7 yards, while only exceeding the 50-yard mark once. The workload has been there to justify him as a weekly starting consideration (7.5 targets per game), but Samuel's catch rate of 50.7 percent severely inhibits his ability to consistently contribute to a winning fantasy operation. In Week 12 he will be saddled with a discouraging matchup, going up against a New Orleans defense that entered Sunday as a top-12 unit in both passing yards (225.8) and passing touchdowns (1.3) allowed per game.