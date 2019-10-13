Panthers' Curtis Samuel: In end zone twice during win
Samuel secured four of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for eight yards and another score.
The speedster turned in a fantasy-friendly effort across the pond in London, scoring on an eight-yard run and 13-yard reception in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Samuel checked in behind only D.J. Moore in receptions and receiving yardage for the afternoon, and he's now seen at least six targets in five consecutive contests. Samuel will look to continue his solid play at the expense of the 49ers in Week 8 following a Week 7 bye.
