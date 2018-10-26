Panthers' Curtis Samuel: In line for more work
Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel "should see an increased number" of offensive snaps Sunday versus the Ravens in the absence of Torrey Smith (knee), Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samuel had a delayed start to the season due to a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. Since his return Week 5 against the Giants, he's been a minimal part of the Panthers offense, receiving five touches in three contests. Because he's produced two touchdowns and 17.7 YPC, though, Samuel is a decent bet to take advantage of Smith's available volume (4.5 targets per game).
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Scores rushing touchdown•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone in season debut•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Could have role in Week 5•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Logs full practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ruled out against Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...