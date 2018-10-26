Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel "should see an increased number" of offensive snaps Sunday versus the Ravens in the absence of Torrey Smith (knee), Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel had a delayed start to the season due to a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. Since his return Week 5 against the Giants, he's been a minimal part of the Panthers offense, receiving five touches in three contests. Because he's produced two touchdowns and 17.7 YPC, though, Samuel is a decent bet to take advantage of Smith's available volume (4.5 targets per game).