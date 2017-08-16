Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Increases individual work
Samuel (hamstring) increased his workload in individual drills Wednesday, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.
Samuel's ability to don full pads hinted at a return to team work, but it seems he only upped his participation in individual drills. While finally trending in the right direction, the 40th overall pick from this year's draft doesn't seem likely to play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee. Samuel still hopes to secure a role featuring some mix of slot work, gadget plays and return duties. Russell Shepard has been getting most of the first-team slot snaps in the rookie's absence.
