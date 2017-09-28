Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Involvement limited Thursday
Samuel (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers limited Samuel's activity for the second straight day of practice, clouding his status for the team's matchup Sunday with the Patriots. Samuel will probably need in a full practice Friday to instill more confidence in his availability for Week 4, but even if he's able to do so, his window for assuming a huge role offensively in the game likely closed after coach Ron Rivera declared that lead wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) would be ready to play Sunday.
