Samuel caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Samuel played over 90 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, which is an encouraging sign despite him placing fourth on the team in targets. As the starter opposite D.J. Moore at receiver, his involvement will hopefully result in more looks Thursday against the Buccaneers.

