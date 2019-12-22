Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Kept to 17 yards in loss

Samuel caught two of five passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts. He added four yards on two carries.

It would be easy to blame Sunday's poor outing on rookie Will Grier's first career start, but Samuel has been held to under 40 yards receiving in six of his last seven games. Samuel might get some more attention in the season finale against the Saints depending on the health of lead receiver D.J. Moore, who left Sunday's game with a concussion. In Week 12's game against the Saints, Samuel caught just one pass for nine yards but added 40 yards on the ground. It will be up to Grier to help Samuel improve on those numbers.