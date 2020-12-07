The Panthers placed Samuel (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The Panthers placed both Samuel and fellow starting wideout D.J. Moore (ankle) on the COVID-19 list Monday, leaving Teddy Bridgewater (undisclosed) with a subpar receiving corps as Sunday's contest against the Broncos approaches. The Panthers aren't allowed to disclose whether players placed on the reserve list have tested positive or are simply quarantining after exposure, so it can't yet be determined when Samuel or Moore will be eligible to return.