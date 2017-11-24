Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Lands on IR
The Panthers placed Samuel (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
Samuel's season came to a close in the Panthers' last game Week 10, when he tore ligaments in his left ankle. That said, he wasn't immediately placed on IR because the obvious corresponding move, activating Greg Olsen (foot) from the list, couldn't be confirmed until he completed this week of practice. With Olsen's health approved, the team swapped the skill-position players Friday. Consequently, Samuel ends his rookie campaign with 15 receptions (on 26 targets) for 115 yards, four rushes for 64 yards and 22.1 yards per on his 10 kickoff returns.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Headed for IR after surgery•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Tears ligaments in ankle•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ruled out for season•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Undergoing MRI on Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ankle injury could be season-ending•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Exits MNF with ankle injury•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...