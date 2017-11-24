The Panthers placed Samuel (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Samuel's season came to a close in the Panthers' last game Week 10, when he tore ligaments in his left ankle. That said, he wasn't immediately placed on IR because the obvious corresponding move, activating Greg Olsen (foot) from the list, couldn't be confirmed until he completed this week of practice. With Olsen's health approved, the team swapped the skill-position players Friday. Consequently, Samuel ends his rookie campaign with 15 receptions (on 26 targets) for 115 yards, four rushes for 64 yards and 22.1 yards per on his 10 kickoff returns.