Samuel caught four of eight targets for a team-leading 80 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

Samuel's coming into his own late in his second season, with 168 receiving yards over the past two weeks. While he doesn't have a touchdown over this strong recent stretch, Samuel does have four receiving scores and two rushing scores this season. Deep-league owners could do much worse than Samuel with Carolina set to host the Saints in Week 15.