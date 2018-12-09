Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Leading receiver in Week 14 loss
Samuel caught four of eight targets for a team-leading 80 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
Samuel's coming into his own late in his second season, with 168 receiving yards over the past two weeks. While he doesn't have a touchdown over this strong recent stretch, Samuel does have four receiving scores and two rushing scores this season. Deep-league owners could do much worse than Samuel with Carolina set to host the Saints in Week 15.
