Samuel is expected to have a heavier role in the Panthers' game plan Sunday against the Buccaneers than he did in Carolina's previous matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 2, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel played 70 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps Sept. 20 in the 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay, carrying four times for 26 yards and hauling in two targets for 13 yards. While he likely won't see a major bump in his snap count this weekend, Samuel should be in store for a more pronounced role coming off his best outing of the season Week 9 against the Chiefs (nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, three carries for 13 yards). With star tailback Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) inactive for the contest, Samuel may essentially function as the Panthers' secondary option on the ground behind Mike Davis, which should translate to a handful of carries. When he's not involved as a runner, Samuel should also be able to make an impact as a receiver while primarily drawing the coverage of slot corner Sean Murphy-Bunting, who has been the weak link of a secondary that includes standout performers Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.