Samuel (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel was also limited last Wednesday and Thursday, but was downgraded to a nonparticipant Friday, when the Panthers ruled him out for Sunday's eventual 33-30 win in New England. He seemingly has a shot to return for the Week 5 game in Detroit, though he'd likely have a limited role as a gadget player and part-time slot receiver. Samuel did say that he's feeling better this week, adding that he's frustrated with all the nagging injuries he's dealt with since being drafted, per Steve Reed of The Associated Press.