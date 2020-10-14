Samuel (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel has received the occasional carry during Christian McCaffrey's (ankle) three-game absence, helping him total 22 touches during that span after accounting for 12 in the first two contests of the season. Still, Mike Davis is the unquestioned lead back for the Panthers at the moment, and D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are a bit more active in the passing game, making Samuel a bit player in the offense.
