Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited in practice Wednesday

Samuel was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Samuel appears to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Saints. There's not yet any reason to worry about the 23-year-old's availability for Week 13, but his participation in practice as the week continues will be worth monitoring. Samuel has logged three straight games below 40 receiving yards, but he's set for a favorable matchup against Washington's secondary if healthy.

