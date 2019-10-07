Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited to 44 total yards

Samuel hauled in three of his seven targets for 19 yards in Week 5 against the Jaguars. He also added two rushes for 25 yards.

Samuel's longest reception on the day went for just seven yards, though he was able to break free a bit for a 16-yard run. His involvement in the passing game is a concern with Kyle Allen under center, as Samuel's longest reception from Allen in three contests is just 15 yards. All told, he's averaging just 9.5 yards per reception in the absence of Cam Newton, holding him back from the breakout season that was widely expected. He'll need to work more down the field in Week 6 against the Buccaneers to return to being a strong starting option.