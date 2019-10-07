Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited to 44 total yards
Samuel hauled in three of his seven targets for 19 yards in Week 5 against the Jaguars. He also added two rushes for 25 yards.
Samuel's longest reception on the day went for just seven yards, though he was able to break free a bit for a 16-yard run. His involvement in the passing game is a concern with Kyle Allen under center, as Samuel's longest reception from Allen in three contests is just 15 yards. All told, he's averaging just 9.5 yards per reception in the absence of Cam Newton, holding him back from the breakout season that was widely expected. He'll need to work more down the field in Week 6 against the Buccaneers to return to being a strong starting option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...