Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited with back injury
Samuel was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) didn't practice in any fashion, potentially setting up Samuel for an expanded role Sunday in New England if the rookie is able to shake off his own back issue. The second-round pick only caught two of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints, but he did gain 31 yards on his lone carry. After logging 12 and 13 offensive snaps his first two games, Samuel handled 36 in Sunday's loss while Benjamin missed most of the game.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Rips off long run•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets involved versus Bills•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Doesn't get targeted in Week 1•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ready to go in Week 1•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Expected to play in season opener•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Starts week with full practice•
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...