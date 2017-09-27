Samuel was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kelvin Benjamin (knee) didn't practice in any fashion, potentially setting up Samuel for an expanded role Sunday in New England if the rookie is able to shake off his own back issue. The second-round pick only caught two of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints, but he did gain 31 yards on his lone carry. After logging 12 and 13 offensive snaps his first two games, Samuel handled 36 in Sunday's loss while Benjamin missed most of the game.