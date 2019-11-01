Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Listed as questionable
Samuel (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel didn't practice Wednesday or Friday, but he was a full participant Thursday. While the unusual sequence might lead to some concern, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relays that Samuel is expected to play in Sunday's game. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for fantasy managers, allowing for plenty of alternatives if Samuel unexpectedly ends up on the inactive list.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing Friday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Top receiver on slow passing day•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: In end zone twice during win•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited to 44 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.