Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Listed as questionable

Samuel (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel didn't practice Wednesday or Friday, but he was a full participant Thursday. While the unusual sequence might lead to some concern, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relays that Samuel is expected to play in Sunday's game. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for fantasy managers, allowing for plenty of alternatives if Samuel unexpectedly ends up on the inactive list.