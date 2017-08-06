Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Listed with third stringers
Samuel (hamstring) is listed with the third-strong offense on the unofficial depth chart for Wednesday's preseason opener against Houston, ESPN's David Newton reports.
The real concern isn't Samuel's place on the unofficial depth chart, but rather that he hasn't practiced since the first couple days of camp, which has allowed Russell Shepard to soak up first-team reps from the slot. While the second-round rookie still figures to at least have a part-time role once he's healthy, he won't necessarily be handed the regular slot job. There is some chance Shepard cuts into Devin Funchess' snaps outside, which would in turn free up more slot work for Samuel, who may sit out the preseason opener.
