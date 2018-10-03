Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Logs full practice
Samuel (chest) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sidelined for the first three games of the season while recovering from a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat, Samuel finally returned to practice Monday when the Panthers came out of a Week 4 bye. He's on the right track to make his 2018 regular-season debut Sunday against the Giants, but he'll likely be fifth in line for playing time at wide receiver, stuck behind Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and D.J. Moore.
