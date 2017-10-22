Samuel caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

Samuel hauled in the only pass thrown his way, but the rookie's day was marred by a mistake in the run game. After lining up in the backfield, Samuel was unable to catch a simple pitch to him from Cam Newton, resulting in a fumble returned for a touchdown. Although Newton was credited with the miscue, Samuel certainly could've done better on the play.

