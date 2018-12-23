Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Makes seven catches
Samuel caught seven of 13 targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Samuel tied for the team lead in targets while finishing with a new career high in catches. Unfortunately, most of his looks came around the line of scrimmage and he finished averaging just 5.9 yards per catch. Samuel has enjoyed an uptick in production down the stretch, averaging 4.5 catches and 56.5 receiving yards per game. Those numbers only really give him fantasy value in deeper leagues and daily contests, which should remain the case in next week's season finale against the Saints.
