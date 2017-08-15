Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Making progress
Samuel (hamstring) made progress at Tuesday's practice, wearing a helmet and working off to the side, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samuel was bothered by his hamstring during OTAs and aggravated the issue at the beginning of training camp. The prolonged absence has robbed him of his chance to make a case for a significant Week 1 role, though the Panthers could still have something in mind for the speedy rookie if he ends up being ready for the opener. Samuel is unlikely to be ready any sooner than the third week of the preseason, leaving veteran Russell Shepard to work from the slot.
