Samuel (chest) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel's listing on the Panthers' first injury report of the season backs up his lack of presence on the practice field, which could be a regular occurrence until his health returns to normal. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he's "doing well," coach Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the Panthers' official site after Samuel underwent a procedure Tuesday to address an irregular heartbeat. "We'll see what happens. He's in the doctor's care now. ... He'll be back." There's an expectation that he sits out Week 1, but how long he truly is absent remains to be seen.

