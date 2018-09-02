Samuel is absent from Sunday's practice due to an illness, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel has a full week to recover prior to Carolina's season opener against Dallas. He'll likely start the year fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart, but the Panthers may find a way to manufacture a few touches per game after watching the 2017 second-round pick turn in a strong preseason (10 catches for 180 yards).

