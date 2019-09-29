Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Modest output in win
Samuel hauled in three of seven targets for 32 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Samuel's catch rate left something to be desired as he saw his throws from the arm of second-year quarterback Kyle Allen. The speedster did check in tops in targets among Panthers wideouts, but both his receptions and receiving yardage tied season lows. The 2017 second-round pick's production may continue to fluctuate as long as Allen remains under center, and he'll look to boost his overall production against the Jaguars in Week 5.
