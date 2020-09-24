Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said Thursday that he wants to get Samuel more involved in Carolina's future game plans, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. "Good things happen when the ball is in his hands," Brady said of Samuel.

Samuel has logged offensive snap shares north of 70 percent in both of Carolina's first two games of the season, logging 10 targets and five rushing attempts between the two contests. While Samuel may continue taking a back seat to D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson in the passing game, he could be a candidate to take on more work as a runner as the Panthers look to replace star back Christian McCaffrey (ankle), who is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks. Mike Davis is in line to start at running back Week 3 against the Chargers, but he likely won't be asked to take on as much volume as McCaffrey has handled as a runner and pass catcher over the past couple of seasons. With that in mind, Samuel could emerge as a de facto change-of-pace option behind Davis, as the 24-year-old has proven adept as a ballcarrier in limited opportunities thus far during his career. Over his three-plus seasons in the NFL, Samuel has carried 36 times for 309 yards (8.6 average) and three touchdowns.