Samuel secured both of his targets for 13 yards and added four rushes for 26 yards in the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The speedy wideout put together a modest receiving day for the second time in as many games to open the campaign, but he rather surprisingly saw an uptick in rushing work. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady may simply be experimenting with ways to get the ball in the talented Samuel's hands, but the fact the third-year pro has been only a minimal subject of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's attention through their first pair of games together has to be disappointing to fantasy managers. Samuel will look to up his involvement in the passing game in a Week 3 inter-conference road tilt against the Chargers.