Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not at practice

Samuel isn't practicing Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel presumably is dealing with an injury, though nothing was reported after Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans. He played 90 percent of offensive snaps in the contest, catching three of seven targets for 32 yards.

