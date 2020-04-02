Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not being shopped

The Panthers aren't shopping Samuel, despite the recent signing of Robby Anderson, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't mean the team won't listen to trade offers, but it does suggest Anderson wasn't signed as a replacement for Samuel, even though both players largely operated as deep threats for their respective teams last year. Samuel's 14.3 aDOT was tied for third deepest among 38 players with triple-digit targets, while Anderson had a 15.1 aDOT on 96 passes. Both finished in the bottom 10 for catch rate among qualified receivers, in part because Sam Darnold and Kyle Allen both finished bottom five in accuracy on throws 20-plus yards downfield, per PFF. Anderson and Samuel will now work with Teddy Bridgewater, whose 6.0 aDOT last season was shallowest in the league among all QBs. The addition of Anderson suggests new OC Joe Brady wants Bridgewater to take more deep shots in Carolina, likely operating an offense centered around three-wide formations. Samuel probably won't see as many deep balls as he did last season, but his efficiency might improve if he's used on quicker, high-percentage throws.