Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing Friday
Samuel did not practice Friday as a result of his shoulder injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Samuel was a full participant at Thursday's practice after being held out the day before, but it appears he is not out of the woods with his injury just yet. The Panthers will reveal Samuel's official status for Week 9 when they release their final injury report of the week.
