Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing
Samuel isn't practicing Monday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Looking to rebound from a lost rookie season, Samuel has caught six of seven targets for 108 yards through two weeks of preseason action. He may have picked up an injury during Friday's exhibition against Miami, but nothing has been reported yet. The 2017 second-round pick is working to secure a part-time role in the Carolina offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shines again in preseason•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Starts preseason well•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Cleared for practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Aggravates ankle injury•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ramping up to team work•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Participating in OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...