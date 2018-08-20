Samuel isn't practicing Monday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

Looking to rebound from a lost rookie season, Samuel has caught six of seven targets for 108 yards through two weeks of preseason action. He may have picked up an injury during Friday's exhibition against Miami, but nothing has been reported yet. The 2017 second-round pick is working to secure a part-time role in the Carolina offense.

