Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not present for practice
Samuel (chest) wasn't spotted on the field ahead of Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It thus appears that Samuel will be listed as a non-participant when the Panthers release their first practice report of the week later Wednesday. Samuel will have two more opportunities to prove that he's made a full recovery from a recent procedure to address an irregular heartbeat, but the Panthers have yet to provide any indication that the wideout is a serious candidate to suit up Sunday in Atlanta.
