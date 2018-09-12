Samuel (chest) wasn't spotted on the field ahead of Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It thus appears that Samuel will be listed as a non-participant when the Panthers release their first practice report of the week later Wednesday. Samuel will have two more opportunities to prove that he's made a full recovery from a recent procedure to address an irregular heartbeat, but the Panthers have yet to provide any indication that the wideout is a serious candidate to suit up Sunday in Atlanta.

