Samuel (chest) wasn't on the field Wednesday for the Panthers' first official practice of the week, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel's absence comes as no surprise after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the wideout underwent a small procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. While Samuel doesn't appear in danger of missing extended time due to the medical issue, the Panthers don't plan on him being available for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys. Samuel's medical condition likely motivated the Panthers to keep six receivers when the team reduced its roster to 53 men over the weekend, with Damiere Byrd clinching the final spot.