Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not present for practice
Samuel (chest) wasn't on the field Wednesday for the Panthers' first official practice of the week, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel's absence comes as no surprise after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the wideout underwent a small procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. While Samuel doesn't appear in danger of missing extended time due to the medical issue, the Panthers don't plan on him being available for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys. Samuel's medical condition likely motivated the Panthers to keep six receivers when the team reduced its roster to 53 men over the weekend, with Damiere Byrd clinching the final spot.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Has minor procedure•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Missing practice with illness•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Paces Panthers in receiving yards•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shines again in preseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...