Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Nursing shoulder injury

Samuel didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Samuel picked up the shoulder issue during the Week 8 loss to the 49ers, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. The third-year wideout will have two more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's tilt against the Titans. If Samuel were forced to miss any time, Jarius Wright would likely start opposite D.J. Moore.

