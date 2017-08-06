Panthers' Curtis Samuel: On third team for first preseason game
Samuel (hamstring) is listed with the third-string offense on the unofficial depth chart for Wednesday's preseason opener against Houston, ESPN's David Newton reports.
The real concern isn't Samuel's place on the unofficial depth chart, but rather, the fact he hasn't practiced since the first couple days of camp. His absence has notably allowed free-agent acquisition Russell Shepard to soak up first-team reps from the slot, and given Samuel's extended absence, he could conceivably sit out Wednesday's contest. While the second-round rookie still figures to at least have a part-time role once healthy, he won't necessarily be handed the regular slot job. However, there's also a chance Shepard cuts into Devin Funchess's snaps outside, which would in turn free up more slot work for Samuel.
