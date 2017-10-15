Panthers' Curtis Samuel: One touch against Eagles
Samuel took one carry for eight yards but wasn't targeted during Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Samuel's lone end-around carry surprisingly allowed him to finish second on the team in rushing, trailing only quarterback Cam Newton. While that evidences Carolina's struggles on the ground, Samuel was not involved in the passing game despite playing 28 percent of the offensive snaps. With just six touches through his first five games, Samuel's impact has been felt more on special teams, where he's returned five kickoffs for 107 yards and made two tackles.
