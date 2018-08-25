Samuel caught three of four targets for 58 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.

Samuel led the Panthers in receiving yards on the back of a couple explosive plays. First, he went for 28 yards on a pass from Cam Newton. Then, he ripped off a 31-yard gain while working with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. After injuries ravaged his rookie season, a healthy Samuel this preseason has displayed the spark that caused Carolina to draft him in the second round last year.