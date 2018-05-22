Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Participating in OTAs
Samuel (ankle) is running routes and catching passes at OTAs on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
While he hasn't necessarily been cleared for all activities, Samuel does appear to have regained most of his quickness, six months after having surgery to repair ligament damage in his left ankle. He was largely limited to straight-line running as of late March, but it isn't shocking to see that he's made considerable progress since the last update two months ago. Samuel seems to be on track for full participation at the start of training camp, where he'll compete for snaps with Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and Damiere Byrd. Following an unimpressive rookie season, the 2017 second-round pick may end up settling for a role as a gadget player and kick returner.
