Samuel played 40 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-21 win over Baltimore, catching three of six targets for 28 yards.

Samuel and D.J. Moore (71 percent snap share) both saw more playing time in the absence of Torrey Smith (knee), while veteran slot receiver Jarius Wright actually went in the other direction (26 percent). The Panthers presumably envision a future with Moore, Samuel and Devin Funchess serving as the regular alignment in three-wide formations, and Sunday provided a hint that it could happen this season. Regardless, we'll have a hard time trusting Samuel unless Wright and Smith disappear from the offense altogether. A Week 9 matchup with Tampa Bay does look promising in terms of per-target efficiency.