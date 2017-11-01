Samuel figures to get more opportunities after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Bills on Tuesday, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.

The trade allows Carolina to field a more diverse group of wideouts, with Samuel providing speed, Devin Funchess providing size and Russell Shepard falling somewhere in between. Shepard now figures to spend more time outside, which in turn could open up regular snaps for Samuel in the slot. The rookie second-round pick has been awfully quiet, catching seven of 14 targets for 47 yards and adding 50 yards on three carries. Samuel likely will have a regular spot in three-wide sets, starting with Sunday's home game against the Falcons.