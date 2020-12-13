Samuel corralled seven of nine targets for 68 yards, adding two carries for 22 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to Denver.

No matter that a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list held Samuel to just one practice session this week, he and Robby Anderson remained the clear-cut No. 1 and 2 options for signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Week 14. Samuel attracted three times as many targets as the Panthers' third-leading receiver, translating that volume into his third consecutive outing with 65-plus receiving yards. The Ohio State product also boasts five total touchdowns heading into a Week 15 matchup against Green Bay's 15th-ranked scoring defense.