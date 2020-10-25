Samuel secured all six of his targets for 48 yards and rushed once for a five-yard touchdown in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The former part-time college running back displayed some of his skills on the ground with a third-quarter scoring run up the middle, his first time finding the end zone on his 15 rush attempts this season. Samuel's reception tally also was a season-best figure, and he's now posted a solid 11-84-0 line with a perfect catch rate over his last pair of contests. The versatile third-year pro will look to continue producing in a Week 8 Thursday night matchup versus the Falcons.