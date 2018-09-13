Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Progressing in recovery
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that Samuel (chest) is recovering "so far, so good" Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Samuel has yet to practice this week, despite Rivera's optimism. Still recovering from a procedure he underwent in the offseason to address an irregular heartbeat, the 2017 second-rounder seems a long shot to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday but could be nearing a return.
