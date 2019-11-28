Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Puts in full practice Thursday
Samuel (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Limited by a knee injury at Wednesday's session, Samuel was back to full capacity one day later. He has yet to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage in a given game this season, but typically he's been good for 40-plus such yards, which he's done seven times in 11 contests.
