Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Puts in full practice Thursday

Samuel (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Limited by a knee injury at Wednesday's session, Samuel was back to full capacity one day later. He has yet to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage in a given game this season, but typically he's been good for 40-plus such yards, which he's done seven times in 11 contests.

