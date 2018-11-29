Samuel (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel's absence from Wednesday's session came as a surprise after there was no indication he got banged up in the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Seahawks, during which he played a season-high 54 offensive snaps. The wideout's return to full activity a day later suggests his restrictions Wednesday were likely maintenance-related, leaving no concern about his status for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. While Samuel will draw a favorable matchup against a dreadful Tampa Bay secondary, he may not be tasked with filling as prominent of a role on offense with No. 1 receiver Devin Funchess (back) potentially in line to return from a one-game absence.

