Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Quiet day against Falcons
Samuel ran for 17 yards on three carries and caught two of four targets for 25 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 loss to Atlanta.
The Ohio State product has been a boom-bust option throughout 2019, providing start-worthy statistical production one week and saddling fantasy GMs with a "bust" in his very next outing. Samuel's style of play does not translate particularly well to PPR formats, as he owns a putrid 50.6 percent catch rate and has only reached five receptions in a game two times all year. His big-play potential and touchdown production otherwise make him a high-ceiling fantasy asset, though his effectiveness may be stifled in Week 15 with the Panthers taking on a Seattle defense that has held opponents to 9.9 yards per completion and four total passing touchdowns over its past three outings.
