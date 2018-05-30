Samuel (ankle) did some work during team drills at OTAs on Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel only did individual work during the first round of OTAs but has now progressed to limited team drills. He seems to be a bit ahead of schedule in the rehab process, bouncing back from a November ankle injury that involved ligament damage and required surgery. The 2017 second-round pick will have to fight for his snaps after the Panthers traded for Torrey Smith, signed Jarius Wright and drafted D.J. Moore in the first round. With Devin Funchess and Damiere Byrd also returning, Samuel could find himself limited to a gadget role on offense and a return job on special teams.