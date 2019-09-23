Samuel caught five of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

The seven targets tied Greg Olsen for the team lead, and Samuel appeared to be the preferred option for quarterback Kyle Allen on intermediate routes -- his longest catch went for 15 yards. Unlike D.J. Moore, who saw his target volume crater without Cam Newton (foot) under center, Samuel retained a significant role as Allen spread the ball around to seven different receivers. It's not yet clear when Newton might be able to return, but the Panthers' offense -- and Samuel's production -- seem to be in good hands until he does.